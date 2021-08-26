Here's Everything We Know About Season 3 of MTV's Reality Series 'Double Shot at Love'

When Pauly D and Vinny came back for Season 2 of the dating series, audiences saw the Jersey Shore stars, along with a few castmates from Season 1 and some newbies, head to Las Vegas. Season 2 was filmed before COVID-19, and the entire crew lived and worked at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino during the show. This time around, Double Shot at Love will be filmed similarly to how the recent group getaways for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have been filmed, and that's in a COVID-19 bubble.

It appears that Double Shot at Love was filmed at a resort called the ADERO in Scottsdale, Ariz. In a Reddit group about the series, one member posted that the room pictures on Double Shot at Love alum Maria Elizondo's Instagram story matched the hotels. A resident of Scottsdale chimed in and shared, "I just drove by the hotel. We locals know something is being filmed at this hotel, but it's still hush-hush."

As 16 women vie for Vinny's heart, fellow Jersey Shore roommates will be making guest appearances. Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi reportedly flew to the private resort together for their cameo appearances. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Uncle Nino were also supposed to fly to Arizona together, but their trip was canceled due to Ronnie's arrest in April.

Hopefully, Uncle Nino will be on Season 3 because he's downright hilarious and it's always a good time when he's around. What we don't know is if Maria really appears on the reality series. She isn't one of the contestants, but fans believe that she's coming back to reignite her relationship with Vinny.

Double Shot at Love Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

