Here's Everything We Know About Season 3 of MTV's Reality Series 'Double Shot at Love'By Toni Sutton
Aug. 26 2021, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET
Yeah, buddy! Season 3 of Double Shot at Love is right around the corner. In 2019, the reality dating show aired after best friends Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. teamed up for their own spinoff show on MTV. The dynamic duo left the show's first season single, but Pauly D did find love through the reality series.
He and Double Shot at Love cast member Nikki Hall began dating after Season 2. Now Vinny, Pauly, and Nikki are all gearing up for what should be an exciting new season. Since Pauly is no longer looking for love, the series will be taking a slightly different approach. Because he and Nikki have a lot of experience when it comes to the dating game, they will also appear on the show.
Pauly D will be Vinny’s wingman as the series focuses solely on finding his best friend a girlfriend, and Nikki will also be there to guide the bachelor throughout the process. Together they will make sure that their friend finds his perfect match. Keep reading to find out all the deets we have on Season 3, including where it was filmed.
Season 3 of 'Double Shot at Love' was not filmed in Las Vegas.
When Pauly D and Vinny came back for Season 2 of the dating series, audiences saw the Jersey Shore stars, along with a few castmates from Season 1 and some newbies, head to Las Vegas. Season 2 was filmed before COVID-19, and the entire crew lived and worked at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino during the show. This time around, Double Shot at Love will be filmed similarly to how the recent group getaways for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have been filmed, and that's in a COVID-19 bubble.
It appears that Double Shot at Love was filmed at a resort called the ADERO in Scottsdale, Ariz. In a Reddit group about the series, one member posted that the room pictures on Double Shot at Love alum Maria Elizondo's Instagram story matched the hotels. A resident of Scottsdale chimed in and shared, "I just drove by the hotel. We locals know something is being filmed at this hotel, but it's still hush-hush."
As 16 women vie for Vinny's heart, fellow Jersey Shore roommates will be making guest appearances. Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi reportedly flew to the private resort together for their cameo appearances. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Uncle Nino were also supposed to fly to Arizona together, but their trip was canceled due to Ronnie's arrest in April.
Hopefully, Uncle Nino will be on Season 3 because he's downright hilarious and it's always a good time when he's around. What we don't know is if Maria really appears on the reality series. She isn't one of the contestants, but fans believe that she's coming back to reignite her relationship with Vinny.
Double Shot at Love Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.
