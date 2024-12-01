Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was 'The Finnish Line' Filmed? A Look at Its Stunning Backdrops Hallmark's new holiday film, 'The Finnish Line,' was filmed in one of the most whimsical places on Earth. By D.M. Published Dec. 1 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Jaakko Posti

The Hallmark Channel has become the epicenter for holiday movies, and their 2024 lineup is just as exciting. In March, the network announced that they were filming a Christmas movie called The Finnish Line, starring Kim Matula and Nichole Sakura. The Finnish Line is one of the many films in Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, which kicked off in October.

The network has packed the schedule with 32 brand-new holiday movies, starting earlier than ever to give fans an extra dose of holiday cheer. Expect everything from snow-covered small-town settings to dreamy mistletoe moments that scream "Hallmark classic."

Now, all eyes are on The Finnish Line, which promises to bring the same glee and cheer as Hallmark’s classic holiday hits. The story follows Anya, who draws inspiration from her father’s legacy and enters Finland’s Joulurauha race. With a new dog as her partner, she tackles tough challenges, confronts her father’s old rival, and battles her own anxieties. If you’re wondering where this charming movie was produced, here’s everything we know about The Finnish Line’s filming location.

‘The Finnish Line’ was filmed at Santa Claus Village!

Few places in the world exude glee like Santa Claus Village. For The Finnish Line, Hallmark traveled abroad to locations in Iceland and Finland. In the film, Kim Matula’s character, Anya, travels to Finland after her father’s passing. Determined to honor his legacy, she enters the 40th annual Joulurauha race, which features a team of Siberian Huskies and plenty of heartwarming challenges along the way.

The world-famous Santa Claus Village helped keep the film as authentic as possible. Known as the “official hometown of Santa Claus,” this magical location sets the perfect scene for the festive movie. Santa Claus Village is a major attraction located right on the Arctic Circle. Visitors flock there year-round to meet Santa and send postcards from the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The movie also features scenes shot in Iceland, adding a mix of breathtaking Nordic scenery. But the heart of the film remains in Rovaniemi, where Santa Claus Village provides a backdrop for Anya’s journey of self-discovery.

The Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies pay well.

While it is unclear how much Kim Matula and Nichole Sakura got paid for The Finnish Line, the Hallmark channel is known to pay their talent handsomely. Hallmark actors playing leading roles can earn anywhere from $1,251 to $3,575 per week, according to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pay scale. These rates reflect the guidelines set by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, and can vary depending on factors like the production budget, contract type, and the actor’s experience level.

