'The Royal Treatment' Was Filmed in This Gorgeous Location Fit for a Prince

The newspaper also reported that several facades had been placed over local landmarks, such as the Wains Hotel, which received a Victorian-style royal makeover. The Otago Daily Times reported the interior scenes from the film's trailer were shot in Olveston House.

Olveston House was previously owned by businessman, collector, and philanthropist David Theomin, his wife Marie, and their two children, Edward and Dorothy. The historic setting has since been preserved for guided tours — and, apparently, film sets!