From Snowy Streets to Cozy Cottages — Where 'The Santa Class' Was Filmed

There’s a new Hallmark movie on the horizon, and it is set to be as cheerful as other films from the network. The Santa Class premieres alongside several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the weekend of Dec. 13-15, sparking excitement among fans. Kimberley Sustad, known for The Nine Lives of Christmas, stars as Kate, while Benjamin Ayres from Saving Hope plays Dan.

Hallmark has released the synopsis for the movie, which premieres on Dec. 14. “Kate North finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school,” the synopsis reads. But where was The Santa Class filmed?

Where was ‘The Santa Class’ filmed? Here’s what we know!

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is set to enchant viewers all the way through the end of 2024. The Santa Class, one of the network’s new films, will be equally as festive. And like most Hallmark movies, The Santa Class was filmed in Vancouver, B.C. According to The Vancouver Sun, The Santa Class was among 21 new movies that were filmed in Canada this year.

Vancouver's versatility and scenic beauty make it a frequent backdrop for Hallmark movies. The city hosted filming for This Time Each Year, Sugarplummed, and Scouting for Christmas, among others. Its snow-capped mountains, evergreen forests, and charming neighborhoods create the perfect holiday atmosphere for festive films.

In addition to outdoor scenes, filmmakers utilized local studios to construct elaborate holiday-themed interiors. These controlled environments allowed the production team to craft intricate decorations and capture intimate moments.

Kimberley Sustad has become a huge Hallmark movie star.

Kimberley Sustad has solidified her status as a beloved figure in Hallmark movies, captivating audiences with her charm, and genuine performances. The Vancouver-born actress, first gained recognition in the Hallmark community through her role in The Nine Lives of Christmas, where she played the lovable and relatable Marilee. Throughout her Hallmark career, Kimberley has starred in several hit movies, including A Bride for Christmas, Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, and The Christmas Cottage.

