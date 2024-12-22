Where Was 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' Filmed? Exploring the Filming Location 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' premiered on November 23, 2024 on the Hallmark Channel. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 22 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark

Hallmark fans eagerly awaited the release of Three Wiser Men and a Boy, the sequel to the beloved Three Wise Men and a Baby. This holiday gem follows the original cast on a new journey filled with humor, heart, and festive cheer. As viewers are drawn into the movie's charming atmosphere, many wonder: Where was Three Wiser Men and a Boy filmed?

Much like its predecessor, this sequel delights with its holiday magic, scenic backdrops, and warm storytelling. Behind the scenes, the locations were carefully chosen to complement the film's joyful and festive tone. The holiday spirit wasn’t just captured through the actors's performances but also through the meticulous effort to create the perfect seasonal setting. So, where exactly did all the magic happen? Turns out, there were a few different filming locations for this movie.

From festive town squares to cozy interiors, the film immerses viewers in a world where every detail feels authentically holiday themed. The process of transforming these places into a winter wonderland is just as captivating as the story itself. Keep reading to take a closer look at the filming location and see just how much work went into bringing this holiday film to life.

Where was 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' filmed?

According to an exclusive report by US Weekly, Three Wiser Men and a Boy was primarily filmed in and around Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Known for its versatility and stunning views, the area is a favorite among filmmakers. This is especially true with holiday films. The production team took full advantage of the region’s charm to create a breathtaking Christmas movie with gorgeous backdrops.

Key scenes were shot at a high school in Burnaby, where the crew transformed the building's exterior with festive decorations to match the film’s Christmas theme. Parts of the movie were also filmed inside of the high school’s drama room and theater. Per US Weekly, the high school remained in session while filming took place. So, the production team had the added logistical challenges of working around students and staff. Turns out, most of the rooms — including the bathrooms — were off limits while school was in session.

To capture the look of realistic snow-covered scenes, the production crew utilized fish ice. Fish ice is a unique material that melts slowly and gives off a very wintery look and feel.

The city of Abbotsford was also a key filming location for the movie.

Per a post on Facebook by the city of Abbotsford, Abbywood was also a filming location for parts of the movie. Turns out, this picturesque city in the Metro Vancouver area is an extremely popular filming location for Christmas movies. In fact, the post revealed several other holiday movies including Christmas with the Singhs, Santa Tell Me, Private Princess Christmas, and Leah's Perfect Gift all had scenes filmed in Abbywood. Known for its scenic streets and quaint charm, Abbotsford made the perfect filming location for some of the more heartwarming moments in the film.

