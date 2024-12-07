Home > Entertainment > Movies Where Was 'Sugarplummed' Filmed? Behind the Scenes of Hallmark’s New Christmas Movie 'Sugarplummed' is a 2024 Hallmark Channel movie starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 7 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark

Fans of heartwarming Christmas movies are flocking to Hallmark’s latest seasonal treat, Sugarplummed. With its enchanting storyline and charming aesthetic, the film captures perfectly the magic of the holiday season. Viewers have found themselves equally enchanted by the movie's gorgeous backdrops behind the characters. This has sparked curiosity about where Sugarplummed was filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions about filming locations are common for Hallmark films, known for their ability to create a cozy, festive atmosphere. The stunning visuals in Sugarplummed are no exception. The film appears to do an incredible job blending whimsical settings with the natural beauty of its location. So, where exactly did the filmmakers find the breathtaking scenery featured in this Christmas film? Keep reading as we look behind the scenes.

Source: Hallmark

Article continues below advertisement

Where was 'Sugarplummed' filmed? The Hallmark movie has a breathtaking scenic filming location.

The majority of Sugarplummed was filmed in British Columbia, Canada. More specifically, in the Lower Mainland region. This area includes cities such as Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, and Richmond. This filming location is a popular choice for Hallmark Christmas movies.

According to 4Filming, the movie was filmed in September 2024, during the early fall season. Filmmakers used wintery landscape and festive décor to capture the appearance of the Christmas atmosphere despite filming in the fall. This also included the use of a lot of artificial snow.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lower Mainland region of British Columbia is known for its versatile scenery including its bustling urban areas and its scenic countryside. This diversity allowed filming to shift seamlessly between the charming small-town settings to the enchanting outdoor scenes. Unfortunately, specific venues and neighborhoods that were used during filming have yet to be confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Sugarplummed' about and who stars in it?

Hallmark’s Sugarplummed tells the whimsical story of Emily, a woman whose quest for a flawless Christmas leads to an unexpected adventure. Played by Maggie Lawson, Emily obsessively plans every detail of the holiday season. Despite her impressive attention to detail, she can’t help but feel like something is missing.

In a moment of heartfelt longing, she makes a wish to have the perfect Christmas. In her mind, she pictures magical moments happening just the way they would in her favorite holiday movies.

Article continues below advertisement

To Emily’s surprise, Sugarplum, a cheerful and magical character from these Christmas movies, comes to life. Portrayed by Janel Parrish, Sugarplum steps out of the screen and into Emily’s world. Filled with determination, Sugarplum is committed to helping Emily create the ultimate holiday experience.

What kicks off as a dream come true turns into a series of comedic and heartfelt moments as Sugarplum’s interventions don’t always go as planned. Together, these two discover that the true magic of Christmas might not lie in perfection.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie, known for her work in Psych and Lethal Weapon, brings warmth and relatability to Emily’s character. Janel, known for roles in Pretty Little Liars and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, shines as the bubbly and charming Sugarplum. Maggie and Janel have on-screen chemistry that blends well with the stunning filming location Hallmark selected for this movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Hallmark keep going back to British Columbia?

Hallmark has long relied on British Columbia as a backdrop for its movies. According to Business Insider, filming in Canada offers a cost-effective alternative to shooting in the United States, thanks to its competitive tax incentives for filmmakers. Additionally, Vancouver and surrounding areas boast skilled local crews, state-of-the-art production facilities, and stunning natural scenery that can be tailored to suit any story.