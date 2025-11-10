Eight Senate Democrats Voted to End the Government Shutdown — Let's Meet the Flippers Et tu, Senate Democrats? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 10 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 government shutdown started on Oct. 1 and, as of this writing, is the longest in United States history. This battle between Republicans and Democrats was waged over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and in particular, healthcare. Democrats have been fighting to keep health care costs low for Americans, many of whom will see their monthly bills double or triple in size courtesy of the controversial law.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple federal government agencies have posted messages on their websites blaming Democrats for the shutdown, per NBC News. The day before SNAP benefits ran out on Nov. 1, 25 states sued the Trump administration and accused it of withholding contingency funds. A resolution seemed completely out of reach until eight Senate Democrats voted to end the government shutdown. Let's take a look at who flipped.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Which Senate Democrats voted to end the government shutdown?

According to The Hill, on Sunday, Nov. 9, while President Trump was at the Washington Commanders game, the Senate was voting to end the government shutdown. In a 60-40 vote, the Senate advanced the House bill, which will "serve as the legislative vehicle for a bipartisan deal to fund military construction, veterans’ affairs, the Department of Agriculture and the legislative branch through Sept. 30, and the rest of government through Jan. 30."

Anyone who has been closely following the shutdown knows that Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been its loudest critic. Although the controversial Congressman supports the goal of extending the insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), he has said the Democrats have zero leverage here.

Article continues below advertisement

A concern that at least two congressional members have is over the power a government shutdown gives Trump. Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) both said this is why they voted to end the shutdown. When it comes to negotiating with Republicans, Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Jacky Rose (D-Nev.) cited promises from the right side of the aisle to vote on an upcoming bill which will extend subsidiaries under the ACA.

Article continues below advertisement

Federal workers are a big reason why some democratic Senators flipped.

When a government shutdown occurs, federal employees are either furloughed, expected to work without pay, or will continue to work with pay. The status of federal government employees was the primary concern of Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tim Kaine (D. Va.). While Sen. Durbin referenced air traffic controllers, Sen. Kaine focused on the 140,000 federal government employees in his state.