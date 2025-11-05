The White House MySpace Page Is Pretty Offensive and Immature "Mood: Difficult" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 5 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: The White House/X/@WhiteHouse

There’s been nonstop debate between the left and the right (aka liberals and MAGA supporters) about who’s really being offensive toward whom. Some say liberals constantly cross ethical lines when addressing conservatives, and the same is said for some Republicans.

But the Trump administration may have pushed the envelope a bit too far when it created a spoof MySpace page on the official White House website, titled “mysafespace — a place for dems.” The fake page isn’t an actual MySpace profile, as only a few links are active, but it’s clearly designed to mock Democrats and point fingers at the political group for what’s now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The White House MySpace page is pretty offensive.

In an effort to pin the blame on Democrats for the longest government shutdown, the Trump administration launched a spoof MySpace account and posted it directly on the official White House website. The page, titled “The Democrats,” featured a fake user named “Hakeem,” clearly referencing Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York’s Eighth Congressional District.

The profile picture shows Jeffries wearing a sombrero next to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, and the user’s slogan reads “Shut it down!” with a mood set to “difficult.”

The “About Me” section takes things even further, saying, “Hey, we’re Democrats in the House and Senate. We love D.E.I., transgender for everyone, and handing out taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants. We couldn’t care less if our men and women in uniform get paid or if our neighborhoods are safe — we just love playing politics with people’s livelihoods!!”

Under “Heroes,” it lists the following: “Anyone who identifies as a radical leftist. Transnational gangs, illegal immigrants.” And under “Who I’d like to meet,” it says: “Honestly, we couldn’t meet enough members of Antifa or illegal immigrants. They’re so awesome.”

The fake account also includes a list of nicknames for “Hakeem,” like “Sombrero Guy,” “Temu Obama,” “Dollar Store Obama,” and “Chuck E. Cheese Obama.” As for the background wallpaper, it’s all black, with sombreros sprinkled throughout. Clearly, the creators were aiming to throw Democrats under the bus in any way possible, even if it means offending an entire culture in the process.

Source: The White House The White House MySpace Page Isn’t Real, but It Is OffensiveThe White House/X/@WhiteHouse

But it doesn’t end there. There’s also a section for their favorite TV shows, which lists The Handmaid’s Tale (a show centered on women regaining their rights), The Joy Reid Show (Reid is a vocal Democrat), Saturday Night Live (known for making fun of Donald Trump), and The View.

The “friends” list keeps the same energy, featuring Chuckie (the horror doll), “Fenty Girl,” “Joe Biden,” “Antifa,” “Maryland Dad” (aka Kilmar Abrego Garcia), and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom they labeled as “Tampon Tim.” Overall, the fake MySpace move wasn’t just offensive on multiple levels; it was also pretty immature.

The White House MySpace page will likely prompt a flood of emails to these Democratic politicians.

While the White House’s MySpace page isn't an actual MySpace site, a few of its links are clickable. For example, clicking “Send Message” automatically opens a new email window addressed to Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, with both of their email addresses pre-filled in the “To” section. The message reads: “Please reopen the government, Hakeem and Chuck. Sincerely, the American People.”