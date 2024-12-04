Home > News > Politics The White House Is Always a Magical Place — Holiday Decorations Make It Even Better Let's deck these White House halls! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 3 2024, 10:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The very first time a fully decorated Christmas tree appeared in the White House was in 1889, during the presidency of Benjamin Harrison. Unfortunately for President Harrison, his time as the leader of the United States was not very memorable. In fact, one could argue starting the tradition of decorating the White House was his most significant act.

Thus a robust tradition of decking the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was born. In 1961, First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy decided the decor needed a theme. She went with the Nutcracker Suite ballet. In subsequent years we've seen nods to antique toys, Victorian times, and even the "Year of the American Craft," courtesy of the Clintons. Let's take a look at the 2024 White House holiday decor. We should try to enjoy it because after that we'll have four years of unbridled terror as a theme.

Source: Getty Images

The 2024 White House holiday decor theme is "Season of Peace and Light."

Source: Getty Images

In early December 2024, First Lady Jill Biden announced the holiday decor theme for that year was "Season of Peace and Light." In a press release she said, "At the holidays, Americans come together every year in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger as a community than we are apart. The strength of our country, and the soul of our Nation, come from you."

The East Colonnade

Source: Getty Images

Bells adorn the East Colonnade which represent the "peaceful sounds of the holiday season," per the White House. Eagle-eyed folks will pick up on the fact that the garland has been hung up in a bell shape.

The Blue Room

Source: Getty Images

The official White House Christmas tree is always set up in the Blue Room and in 2024, it is surrounded by a jaunty carousel. The tree is an 18½ foot Fraser Fir from North Carolina, and stretches all the way to the ceiling. The names of each state, territory, and the District of Columbia, are featured in the trees decorations.

The Cross Hall

Source: Getty Images

Peace doves are hanging from the ceiling of The Cross Hall. It's name stems from the fact that the State Rooms of the White House, the East Room and State Dining Room at the opposite ends, as well as the Green, Blue, and Red Rooms converge in this one location. You could say this is the most unifying part of the White House.

The China Room

Source: Getty Images

As the infamous McSweeney's piece says, it's decorative gourd season, motherf---ers. Swap out decorative gourds for fancy breads because that's what you're getting in The China Room. Evidently, baking bread is a peaceful experience but a lot of people on The Great British Bake Off would beg to differ. Regardless, this is a stunning setup.

The Grand Foyer

Source: Getty Images