Entertainment
Whitney Way Thore Is Taking up Weight Lifting — and She's Killing It

After trying nearly every workout program and diet plan there is, Whitney Way Thore is changing up her routine. Now, the former dancer and current My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has taken up weight lifting, working with a trainer to get stronger.

All of her work culminated in a weight lifting competition she participated in with her trainer, Jessica Powell.

Whitney Thore first shared her weight lifting moves in August.

The reality star first gave us a glimpse into her training in Aug. 2019, when she shared a video of herself landing an impressive 100-pound clean and jerk. The move involves snatching the barbell up to her chest before pushing it over her head.

"Today is a special day! Back at the end of March, @williampowell39 challenged me to clean and jerk 100 pounds," Whitney captioned the post. "I started with a 35 pound bar and thought he was crazy... Today I clean and jerked 100 pounds and I feel awesome." 