'The Circle' Season 6 Adds Excitement With Two New Cast Members (SPOILERS) Season 6 of 'The Circle' spices things up by introducing viewers to two brand-new cast members, including Autumn Ann Nielsen and Jordan Staff. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of The Circle. The wait is over — Season 6 of The Circle is finally here! Well, what are you waiting for?! Grab your remote, settle in front of the TV, and get ready to be obsessed with yet another season of Netflix's most addictive reality series.

The first eight episodes of Season 6 are now available to binge-watch on the streaming service, and a fresh batch of four episodes will roll out on Wednesdays until the highly anticipated finale on Wednesday, May 8. After two players leave the game in Episode 5, two new cast members join the fun in the following episode. Well, who are they? Keep reading to find out!

Autumn Ann Nielsen joins 'The Circle' in Episode 6!

Source: Netflix

One of the new cast members is Autumn Ann Nielsen! Hailing from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Autumn is a 21-year-old full-time ranch hand. That said, she's used to rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty (she's also someone the other cast members will want to keep on their good side!)

Autumn is entering The Circle with an "I don't give a damn" attitude, per Tudum. For those curious, she will compete as her "genuine weird redneck self." Her strategy to clinch a spot in the Season 6 finale of The Circle involves developing strong alliances, capitalizing on her Southern charm, and, if necessary, flexing her flirtatious prowess.

Jordan is another surprise cast member on 'The Circle.'

Source: Netflix

And last but definitely not least, let's meet Jordan Staff! Originally from Austin, Texas, this 24-year-old photographer is entering The Circle as himself, albeit with a twist, according to Tudum. Lately, the Southerner "gets easily mistaken as a douchebag," so he is aiming to present a more approachable version of himself to the rest of the contestants.

"Before I lost weight, everyone saw me as a friendly giant," he shared, per the outlet. However, don't be deceived by his "Big J" persona, as Jordan is ready to play dirty. His strategy involves spreading misinformation and shaking things up in the game to pave his way to the finale.