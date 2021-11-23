Keanu Reeves Is Down to Join the MCU, and Some Are Already Fan-Casting Him

"There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's really ever done," he continued. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that."

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has also discussed bringing Keanu in, acknowledging that he wasn't sure it would happen, but adding that the two had had conversations about it on pretty much every movie they'd made.