Warner Bros. Gives a Sneak Peek of ‘Matrix 4’ at CinemaCon: Is Keanu in It?

In the spring of 1999, an out-of-nowhere sci-fi action extravaganza starring Keanu Reeves completely redefined cinema. It featured fast-paced martial arts fighting, tons of guns, and evil computer-controlled overlords that enslaved humanity, turning us all into breathing batteries so their algorithm could reign supreme.

The Matrix spawned two commercially successful sequels, and fans freaked out when a part 4 was announced. But is Keanu in it?