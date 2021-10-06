A New Doctor on ‘New Amsterdam’ Is Sure to Shake Things Up

After having to wait a little longer for the latest season, Season 4 of New Amsterdam is in full force. And it’s already proving to be worth the wait. In the final minutes of the second episode, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) made a phone call that is going to change the course of the storyline.

But who did she call, and what could this mean for the show? Meet the newest doctor at New Amsterdam Medical Center, Dr. Veronica Fuentes, played by actress Michelle Forbes.

Who did Karen call on ‘New Amsterdam'?

Season 4 of New Amsterdam didn’t take things at a slow pace. Instead, fans were in for a huge surprise jolt when the second episode of the new season introduced us to a new character that we know is going to cause some stir. In the final moments of the second episode, we see Karen make a phone call after hearing the news of the developing relationship between Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman).

And now we know who was on the receiving end of the call. Dr. Veronica Fuentes is the voice we heard on the other end of the phone who simply replied, “New Amsterdam? Well, I’ll have to think about it.”

Source: NBC

Fans are already here for the drama they know this new character is going to stir. After Season 3, which focused a lot on the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 4 is focusing on joy. But that joy isn't just going to happen, and it doesn’t mean fans are in for a dry season.

“But just because our characters are desperately seeking more joy doesn’t mean it’s going to come easy,” New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner told TV Insider. And that’s where Veronica is going to thrive. And where Max is likely going to suffer. “This is someone he can’t win over,” David explained. “He can’t even administer his way out because they’re so diametrically opposed in their vision for the hospital.”