Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Is Facing Charges of Assault and Strangulation The wide receiver has been a key part of the New England Patriots' resurgence. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 31 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a long and storied career on the football field and a tumultuous career away from the field. Now, as the Patriots prepare for the playoffs, Diggs is facing charges of assault and strangulation in relation to an incident that occurred at his residence on Dec. 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Diggs was facing these charges, many wanted to know more about who Diggs was accused of strangling and what exactly happened. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Who did Stefon Diggs strangle?

Diggs is accused of slapping his live-in chef, Mila Adams, and choking her until "she had trouble breathing," according to a police report obtained by NBC News. According to Adams, she and Diggs had been trading texts about money she claimed Diggs owed her when he entered her unlocked bedroom at his home outside Boston, and their argument turned violent.

"She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face," the report says. Diggs has denied all the allegations. Adams first went to the police on Dec. 16 and claimed that when she tried to resist, "the male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck," and she was worried that she would black out. When she tried to pry his arm off her, he tightened his grip before throwing her on the bed. He then apparently said something to the effect of, "Thought so."

Article continues below advertisement

Adams said that Diggs first hired her in July to cook for him throughout the entirety of this NFL season, and that she was owed at least a month's pay. Adams apparently stayed with a friend following the incident, and then returned to Diggs's residence on Dec. 9 to retrieve her belongings. She was referred to an assistant for payment, and that assistant told her that Diggs wanted to sign a nondisclosure aggreement.

BREAKING: New details in allegations against Patriots WR Stefon Diggs. He is accused hitting and choking a woman who was allegedly working as a private chef for him.



According to newly released court docs, the woman was asking for money owed to her, which “enraged” Diggs.



Text… pic.twitter.com/9CMfLvLyK9 — Aaron Parseghian WBZ (@AaronParseghian) December 30, 2025 Source: X/@AaronParseghian

Article continues below advertisement

What are the charges against Stefon Diggs?

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation and assault and battery, and categorically denies all the allegations against him. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction," a statement from Diggs's attorney said. "Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs is set to be arraigned on Jan. 23, which would be two days after the AFC Championship Game. "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the team said in a statement. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations."