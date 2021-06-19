What Really Happened to [SPOILER] in 'Elite' Season 4?

Throughout the seasons of Netflix 's Elite , we've watched a lot of murders, disappearances, heartbreaks, betrayals, and so much more. For a high school, Las Encinas is, well, at a level that not even Degrassi can touch. Each season introduces us to another mystery that we have to unravel, and Season 4 brought us one with so many twists and turns, we can all but guarantee that you're not going to have guessed who died until the very end.

So, who did die? And who pulled the trigger? Read on for a recap of Season 4 and how it all ended.

Who died in 'Elite' Season 4?

The biggest mystery of Season 4 is who assaulted new student Ari (Carla Díaz), who also just happens to be one of the new principal Benjamin's (Diego Martín) kids. Much like her father, Ari is quite classist and, by the end of the season, makes a few frenemies. Alongside the new principal and Ari, we also meet his other two kids, Patrick (Manu Ríos) and Mencía (Martina Cariddi), both of whom have their own troubles throughout the season.

While Patrick forms a love triangle with Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso), Mencía falls for Rebe (Claudia Salas), but she has another secret. Being down on her luck and wanting to get away from her family (who appear to, at least partially, blame her for the death of her mother), she meets Armando (Andrés Velencoso), who pays her for sex and begins to groom her. Though Mencía ends up stopping being a prostitute, Armando refuses to let her go.

Meanwhile, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) are getting close to Ari, who is willing to make things official with Guzmán but can't admit that she is into Samuel, someone she views as being from a lower class. Finally, when Guzmán discovers that they've been sleeping together, she's willing to say she's in love with Samuel — but she doesn't want to let Guzmán go because she loves him too.

At the New Year's party, Rebe spots Armando getting physical with Mencía, and she attacks him, which Ari sees. Samuel had pulled her aside to beg her to leave him alone, something Guzmán sees and gets the wrong idea about. But Ari has other, more important things to worry about now. Realizing what Armando really is, Ari confronts him, saying that she will tell her and Mencía's father everything. But before she's able to do anything, Armando beats her

After their own scuffle thanks to Guzmán thinking that Samuel was trying to continue, rather than end, his relationship with Ari, Guzmán comes across a barely conscious Ari, who tells him to go after Armando. True to his word, he tails him, but Armando gets the jump on him. Guzmán manages to reach a flare gun and kills Armando with it.

Article continues below advertisement

Ari, who had collapsed into the water, is safely taken to the hospital, where she recovers. Realizing that Ari truly loves Samuel, Guzmán lets the two be, and he also doesn't tell Ari the full truth about Armando's death, only saying that he ran away. It's later revealed that Samuel, Rebe, and Guzmán dropped Armando's body in the lake.