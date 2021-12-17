'Aggretsuko' Season 4 Is Finally Here — Does She Find Love This Season? [SPOILERS]

In the fourth season of Aggretsuko, a new boss takes the helm at her company. A man named Himuro is instated as the new External Director and seeks to enact big changes, including firing many of Retsuko's friends.

Meanwhile, Retsuko is still recovering from nearly being assaulted during her stint as a pop idol as she moves to a new apartment. Haida, on the other hand, still struggles to establish a romantic connection with her, and the two of them have trouble communicating their feelings.