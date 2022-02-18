The Classic Show 'Yo! MTV Raps' Is Getting a Reboot Thanks to Paramount Plus

According to a press release from Paramount Plus, battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts will host the Yo! MTV Raps reboot.

You may recognize Conceited (or Reggie Sergile) as a recurring member of the Wild 'N Out cast. From Brooklyn, N.Y., he's been a part of the battle rap scene for over a decade as a part of the SMACK/URL circuit. In 2020, he also started hosting the MTV online show Sneaker Wars.