Who Is Anteater on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know

Who is Anteater on Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'? From clues and guesses to the surprising reveal, here's everything we know about Anteater.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Nov. 8 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Anteater from Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'
After a brief hiatus, Season 10 of The Masked Singer returned to our TV screens for a very special "One Hit Wonders" night. Episode 7 of the hit reality series introduced four new celebrity contestants — Donut, Anteater, Hibiscus, and Candelabra — to the singing competition, and it's safe to say they all smashed their performances.

With Season 10 coming to an end, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, including the fierce and realistic-looking Anteater. With that said, who is Anteater on The Masked Singer? Read on to find out!

Anteater performing on Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'
Anteater on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 7 Clues:

  • Yacht
  • Cougar
  • Angel
  • Doney named Jasper
  • Rainbow
  • Bow with a blue eye on it
  • Windmill
  • Anteater's one-hit wonder clue was "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. Anteater said, "There was a time when I performed in front of 40 percent of the entire world."

Anteater on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Anteater mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 7 Guesses:

  • Ken: Rick Springfield
  • Jenny: John Cougar Mellencamp
  • Nicole: Bryan Adams
(L-R)John Cougar Mellencamp, Rick Springfield, and Bryan Adams.
So, who is Anteater on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Anteater hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

