Who Is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? — Here's What We Know About the Wild Card Performer Who is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? A new wild card performer takes the stage on tonight's episode. Here's what we know about their identity. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 25 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Another week, another round of costumed performers with epic musical numbers on The Masked Singer. Season 10 has given us some of the most exciting and jaw-dropping episodes of the series to date as our familiar panel of celebrity judges continue to guess who is behind the mask of some of the wackiest costumes we've seen to date.

This week, things get magical as The Masked Singer moves into "Harry Potter" night where the judges dress up as some of the most iconic characters from the Wizarding World. But of the performers scheduled to appear in the series, Sea Queen arrives to shake things up as a wildcard performer. Of course, one question is on every TMS fan's mind: who is Sea Queen? Here's what's been revealed so far.

Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 6 Clues: Purse with silhouette of four women

Black widow spider

Crown

Got first job giving museum tours at age 14, but got fired.

Attended boarding school, but got kicked out

Is a triple threat: comedy, writing, and singing

CD Player

is preparing to go on tour

Sorted into Slytherin on "Harry Potter" Night. (Sea Queen said, "Slytherin makes sense for me. I've always been clever in my career. You'll never know what genre you'll catch me in next.")

Source: Getty Images

Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the [MASK NAME] mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 6 Guesses: Jenny: Erykah Badu

Ken: Queen Latifah

Nicole: Jennifer Lewis

So, who is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…