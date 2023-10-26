Who Is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? — Here's What We Know About the Wild Card Performer
Who is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? A new wild card performer takes the stage on tonight's episode. Here's what we know about their identity.
Another week, another round of costumed performers with epic musical numbers on The Masked Singer. Season 10 has given us some of the most exciting and jaw-dropping episodes of the series to date as our familiar panel of celebrity judges continue to guess who is behind the mask of some of the wackiest costumes we've seen to date.
This week, things get magical as The Masked Singer moves into "Harry Potter" night where the judges dress up as some of the most iconic characters from the Wizarding World. But of the performers scheduled to appear in the series, Sea Queen arrives to shake things up as a wildcard performer.
Of course, one question is on every TMS fan's mind: who is Sea Queen? Here's what's been revealed so far.
Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 6 Clues:
- Purse with silhouette of four women
- Black widow spider
- Crown
- Got first job giving museum tours at age 14, but got fired.
- Attended boarding school, but got kicked out
- Is a triple threat: comedy, writing, and singing
- CD Player
- is preparing to go on tour
- Sorted into Slytherin on "Harry Potter" Night. (Sea Queen said, "Slytherin makes sense for me. I've always been clever in my career. You'll never know what genre you'll catch me in next.")
Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the [MASK NAME] mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Episode 6 Guesses:
- Jenny: Erykah Badu
- Ken: Queen Latifah
- Nicole: Jennifer Lewis
So, who is Sea Queen on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Sea Queen hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.