Emily Finally Got Closure After Her Reunion With an Aunt on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The majority of the June 2, 2021, episode of The Handmaid's Tale focused on June's testimony, its aftermath, and how she views the other surviving handmaids in her support group. At first, they saw her as a hero simply for testifying, but she was confused as to why they weren't more angry about what happened to them. And when a former Aunt from Gilead, Aunt Irene, resurfaced for them to take their anger out on her, June all but arranged a good old-fashioned stoning.

The woman showed up to the group to seek forgiveness from Emily, and June welcomed her to the circle, where all of the handmaids were seated around her as she fell to her knees in front of Emily.

Remember when the handmaids were forced to stone people to death for their crimes? This was basically set up like that, only instead of Aunt Lydia orchestrating it, June was in charge. Though some people aren't totally sure about who this Aunt Irene woman is.