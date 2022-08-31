Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
Former president Donald Trump's legal team is under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice filed court documents on Aug. 30, 2022, suggesting that government records were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago despite a previous grand jury subpoena to turn over classified information. At the center of this crisis is Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb.
Who is Christina Bobb? What is her background in politics, if any, and how did she become Trump's lawyer? Here's everything you need to know about the continuously unfolding recovery of records and classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.
Why is Donald Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb in the news? What is her age and background?
According to Newsweek, Christina is a 36-year-old former anchor of the far-right One America News Network (OAN) channel and "a former judge advocate in the U.S. Marines." In 2019, Christina began working for the Trump Administration as an executive secretary in the Department for Homeland Security. She also reportedly clerked at the Office of Legal Counsel for the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Then, in 2020, Christina began her stint as a host for OAN in June, and by November, she began volunteering for Trump's legal team. According to the State Bar of California, Christina has been a licensed attorney since 2008 and currently practices in Washington, D.C.
A BuzzFeed News article from May 2021 says during her time with OAN, Christina was running a "dark money organization" claiming to help "fund" an "audit" of Arizona's 2020 election results that Trump claims were in his favor. Through her work at OAN, Christina was actively covering the "audit," and even founded the group Voices and Votes to "help the Republican-led Arizona Senate complete its audit of the vote in Maricopa County." BuzzFeed says the group is a a 501(c)(4), meaning donors will never be made public.
The Hill reports that in March 2022, Christina left her job at OAN to work for Trump's organization Save America. She told the podcast Coffee and a Mike that she decided to leave OAN to "make a bigger difference" but also says that Trump asked her personally to join his team.
"Which was amazing, that was great,” she said. “He knew a lot of the efforts I was taking, through One America News. … We had a good relationship. I was telling him some of the things I was working on, and he said, ‘Hey, would you want to do that for Save America?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ I jumped at that opportunity."
Subsequently, Christina was also one of six Trump lawyers subpoenaed by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to The New York Times, Christina, Trump's "custodian of records," signed a document on June 3, 2022, that stated "all material marked as classified and held in boxes in a storage area at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club had been returned to the government," as the Times details it.
On Aug. 8, 2022, Christina was present when the FBI recovered 33 boxes of classified information from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The reason for the search, per The Washington Post, was Trump's repeated failure to turn over classified information. The agent who filed a new subpoena on Aug. 30, 2022, wrote that the discovery of further materials "calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter."
The Justice Department concluded, "Counsel for the former President offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with classification markings, remained at the premises nearly five months after the production of the 15 boxes and nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the administration."