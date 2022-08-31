Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators

A BuzzFeed News article from May 2021 says during her time with OAN, Christina was running a "dark money organization" claiming to help "fund" an "audit" of Arizona's 2020 election results that Trump claims were in his favor. Through her work at OAN, Christina was actively covering the "audit," and even founded the group Voices and Votes to "help the Republican-led Arizona Senate complete its audit of the vote in Maricopa County." BuzzFeed says the group is a a 501(c)(4), meaning donors will never be made public.