Cassidy Hutchinson's Testimony During the January 6 Hearings Was Thrilling — Who Is She?

While in D.C. in 2018, Cassidy interned for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Senator Ted Cruz (yikes). "Interning on Capitol Hill confirmed my desire to continue a path in government, and when I learned about the White House internship I was eager to apply," she told her university.

It would appear that even then, Cassidy spent some time with President Trump. She "attended numerous events hosted by the president, such as signing ceremonies, celebrations, and presidential announcements, and frequently watched Marine One depart the South Lawn from my office window."