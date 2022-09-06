What Is Dominic Sherwood's Relationship Status? Spoiler, He's Off The Market
English actor and model Dominic Sherwood is the handsome face known to have portrayed Jace Wayland in the Freeform series Shadowhunters, Christian Ozera in the teen film Vampire Academy, and Kurt in the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.
He also appeared on the ABC series Modern Family as Alex's (played by Ariel Winter) love interest — the same show Dominic's then-girlfriend Sarah Hyland starred in.
Now, in 2022, Dominic showed he's moving on with life, love, and his career. The actor not only surprised fans by unveiling his new relationship but he's also in a new Netflix series called Partner Track as the F-boy, Jeff Murphy.
But while fans may be heartbroken due to the fact that his singleness was short-lived by this new relationship, many may wonder who Dominic's new girlfriend is in real life.
Meet Decker Sadowski — Dominic Sherwood's girlfriend!
Actress Decker Sadowski is new to the acting game but you might recognize her from her roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Beach, and the feature film Juniper.
Decker and Dominic have been dating since 2021 but they didn't go public with their relationship until 2022.
Dominic went Instagram official with Decker in March 2022, when he shared a video of the two at an event for Decker's film Juniper kissing.
While their accounts mostly advertise their work, the couple, who are clearly animal lovers, occasionally sprinkles in photos of themselves on the social media platform.
On April 17, the Beverly Hills Ghost actress posted a slideshow of photos and videos taken of her 30th birthday celebration. The photos and videos show her and Dominic interacting with farm animals, dining at a place called Hay Barn, and playing chess.
She captioned the post, "A little dirty thirty."
Dominic's most recent post with Decker is a July 24 photo he took of her clinging and hanging onto a ring attached to the side of a building in Italy.
On the flip side, Decker's most recent post with Dominic is a June 8 birthday post for Dominic's golden retriever named Dan. The post shows the two cuddling with his fur baby.
Dominic Sherwood previously dated Sarah Hyland for three years.
Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood met on the set of Vampire Academy in 2014 and began dating that same year, following her split from actor Matt Prokop.
Dominic and Sarah were together for three years until a source informed the public of their breakup in 2017. Luckily, the split was mutual and amicable unlike her breakup with Matt.
Now, Dominic seems happy with Decker, — and Sarah recently married Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams.