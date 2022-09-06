What Is Dominic Sherwood's Relationship Status? Spoiler, He's Off The Market

English actor and model Dominic Sherwood is the handsome face known to have portrayed Jace Wayland in the Freeform series Shadowhunters, Christian Ozera in the teen film Vampire Academy, and Kurt in the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

He also appeared on the ABC series Modern Family as Alex's (played by Ariel Winter) love interest — the same show Dominic's then-girlfriend Sarah Hyland starred in.