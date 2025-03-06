Who Is Heather Valentino? Details on the Woman Sitting With Elon Musk at Trump’s Speech Heather Valentino was rumored to be "another baby mama" of Elon Musk's after they were spotted at Trump's event. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 6 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump and his senior advisor and de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, are often gaining attention for their actions. But during Trump's first joint session of Congress since being elected into his second presidential term, all eyes were on the person sitting next to Elon at the monumental event.

As Trump delivered a speech to Congress, Musk was by his longtime ally's side. While there, a woman later identified as Heather Valentino was seated next to him, sparking viewers to wonder who she was and if she came as Elon's plus-one. So, who is Heather Valentino? Let's discuss.

Who is Heather Valentino?

After being spotted sitting next to Elon during Trump's speech, eagle-eyed social media users wanted to know about the mysterious woman smiling and clapping at the event. Unfortunately, there isn't much information about Heather, as she has a limited social media presence. However, her Instagram account shows she's a licensed aesthetician and hydrafacial specialist based in Pennsylvania. Heather expressed in her Instagram bio that she specializes in hydrafacials, facials, dermaplane, waxing, and brow and lash tints.

The beautician's professional Instagram account, @beautoxheather, is reflective of the Pennsylvania medical spa where she works, Beautox Aesthetics. Heather is featured on Beautox's website and works at the Wexford, Pa. salon alongside its founder, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, Mackensie Waldschmidt (MSN, CRNP), and a staff of beauty specialists. Besides her day job and career, not much is known about her online, nor her connection to Elon. However, that hasn't stopped folks from spewing their wild theories.

Social media commenters have called Heather Valentino Elon Musk's fifth baby mama.

Many people watching Heather and Elon together at Trump's speech believed she looked way too happy to be near the SpaceX CEO. Eventually, social media commenters wondered if she was on the road to becoming the mother of his 15th child. "Another soon to be baby mama?" one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). "Child number 15 in 9 months," another joked.

Elon's appearance with Heather came days after his third of four baby mamas, Shivon Zilis, announced via X that they had quietly welcomed their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, bringing him to 14 children. While Elon already has his hands full in the children department, Heather being one of his multiple baby mamas doesn't seem too far fetched.

Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️ — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 28, 2025

Additionally, another social media theory suggests she isn't romantically connected. Instead, some believe Heather was possibly hired by Elon to appear interested in him at the event. "Beauticians typically make between $40,000 and $56,000 dollars. Hard to tell how much Musk is paying her," another X user said. "It appears her job is to look adoringly at Musk for an hour and a half, d--n tough job."