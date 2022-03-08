Eve Spontaneously Visits Hélène in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Killing Eve' — What's Next?By Leila Kozma
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Killing Eve.
Season 4 marks some sweeping changes for just about every character in Killing Eve. Take Villanelle (Jodie Comer), who gets baptized in the first episode, and Eve (Sandra Oh), who is now an avid motorcyclist with a hot and supportive beau, Yusuf (Robert Gilbert). Hélène (Camille Cottin), the baddie first introduced in Season 3, makes another appearance as well — and she has another plan on the back burner.
Actress Camille Cottin made her debut as Hélène in Season 3 of 'Killing Eve.'
Hélène entered the picture in Season 3, Episode 4 of Killing Eve, first touching base with Dasha (Harriet Walter) during a brief trip to Barcelona. During the conversation, she asks Dasha to crack down on Villanelle. Alas, Hélène is closely associated with The Twelve, the mysterious organization manipulating the outcome of events from the background.
Hélène and Villanelle meet later on in Season 3. During the conversation, Villanelle promises Hélène that she will demonstrate her strength by killing Dasha. Though her assassination attempt doesn't quite go to plan, Dasha loses her life in Season 3 of Killing Eve.
In Season 4, Episode 2 of 'Killing Eve,' Hélène seemingly makes a move on Eve. Who is this woman?!
Season 4, Episode 2 of Killing Eve opens with an idyllic scene featuring Hélène and her daughter. They embark on a leisurely trip to the Tower of London, as part of which Hélène has to answer some pressing questions about physical torture.
But Eve is closely following them. Sporting a blonde wig, a double-breasted trench coat, and a pair of dark shades, Eve decides to slip a tampon-shaped tracking device into Hélène's bag.
Later on in the episode, Eve shows up uninvited to Hélène's house. She asks Eve to join her. In a move strongly echoing Villanelle's antics, Eve offers to make Hélène some shepherd's pie.
Eve likely had some time to fine-tune her gastronomical skills in Season 3 of Killing Eve (she had a brief stint at a Korean joint in New Malden, London), but she accidentally cuts her finger while preparing the meal.
Intriguingly enough, Hélène proceeds to lick the blood off her finger. Eve then tells Hélène that she wants to end The Twelve once and for all. In an unexpected turn of events, Hélène informs Eve that she feels the same way, even though she has very close ties to the organization.
What's next for Eve and Villanelle? Will Hélène change their eminently watchable dynamic? There's only one way to find out.
Catch new episodes of Killing Eve every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America.