Eve Spontaneously Visits Hélène in Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Killing Eve' — What's Next?

Season 4, Episode 2 of Killing Eve opens with an idyllic scene featuring Hélène and her daughter. They embark on a leisurely trip to the Tower of London, as part of which Hélène has to answer some pressing questions about physical torture.

But Eve is closely following them. Sporting a blonde wig, a double-breasted trench coat, and a pair of dark shades, Eve decides to slip a tampon-shaped tracking device into Hélène's bag.