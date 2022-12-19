Sega's Irish the Hedgehog Character Boasts a Hilariously Online Origin Story

A wise anthropomorphic hedgehog once said "Gotta go fast!" No matter your age, if this is unfamiliar to you, you're likely not a huge consumer of mainstream media, let alone a gamer. No shade, though.

Sega's spiky, speedy little mascot Sonic the Hedgehog was created in 1991 to go head-to-head against Nintendo's uber-popular Mario Bros. Well, not literally, but the Japanese video game company needed an edge, and Sonic proved to be the answer.