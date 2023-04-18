Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios Jentorra Made Her MCU Debut in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Who is Jentorra in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'? Played by Katy O'Brian, the character made her MCU debut in the film. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 18 2023, Updated 6:22 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In an ironic twist, the scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets bigger by going smaller in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest Marvel film follows Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). In the midst of trying to reconnect with his daughter Cassie (Kathyn Newton) after going missing for five years, Scott and his loved ones are transported to the subatomic Quantum Realm.

Article continues below advertisement

Once there, Scott and company are caught up in a war of the realms against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a being whose very existence threatens the multiverse at large. The film introduces several new characters to the MCU, many of whom are classic comic characters who are making their cinematic debut. Among them is Jentorra, who is portrayed by Katy O'Brian, making her one of few openly gay actors to appear in a Marvel Studios production. Who is Jentorra in Quantumania?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jentorra in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

In Quantumania, Jentorra is introduced as she encounters Scott and Cassie in a city within the Quantum Realm. She is a rebel leader of the Freedom Fighters who oppose Kang, who has long ruled the Quantum Realm with an iron fist. She later leads an army in an uprising against Kang's forces. In an interview with Marvel.com, actress Katy O'Brien was pleasantly surprised to discover that her character, who is relatively minor in the comics, got to play a pivotal role in the film.

"I thought it would be just a tiny, much smaller role," she admitted. "When I got to basically stick through the whole film, I was beside myself." Katy even revealed that she contributed some input into how the character was portrayed. When it came to costuming, Katy insisted on having a cape in order to look more heroic. She was also incredibly excited to be a part of the universe. "It was cool to sit there and exist in the same room as [the rest of the cast] and watch everyone crack jokes back and forth," she told Marvel.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, there is a fair share of similarities and differences between Jentorra on-screen and in the pages of the comic books. In the original comics, Jentorra hails from the planet of K'ai and is a member of royalty. When her planet is in danger, she calls attempts to call upon the Hulk only to be met with the Hulk's violent son, Hiro-Kala. She later joins the Enigma Force in the fight to save her homeworld.