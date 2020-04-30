Kris Jenner's Assistants Should Really Get Hazard Pay

To work for Kris, you have to be extremely organized, since she is running a pretty large and fast-paced business. You also need to know how to keep your mouth shut at all costs. Literally. In 2018, Kris told HuffPost that, in the event that a staff member of the family is found guilty of violating their privacy rules in place, it won't go without consequences.

"I don’t care how much money somebody might have ― if they have nothing. Some people think, 'Oh, I don’t have any money, and they’re not going to sue me.' Well, we’ll take payments," Kris told the outlet. "We’ll garner those wages for, you know, the next 10 years. But I just think that people don’t think."

Apparently, it's all about staying on Kris’s good side. And if you can do that as her assistant, you’re golden.

