Who Is Law Roach to Zendaya? Inside Their Decade-Long Friendship "The wedding already happened," Law Roach said, and fans haven't been calm since.

Stylist Law Roach had the world gagged after he suggested that Zendaya and Tom Holland quietly tied the knot. While walking the red carpet at the 2026 SAG Awards, Law told a reporter, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” according to Entertainment Weekly. When the interviewer pressed him and asked, “Is that true?” Law doubled down. “It’s very true!”

However, Law did not offer any details. He did not share a date, a location, or a single wedding photo. Additionally, neither Zendaya nor Tom has publicly confirmed the marriage claim. Meanwhile, fans have shifted their attention to Law and Zendaya’s friendship. The two have stayed close for more than a decade, which has some people believing that if anyone would know, it would be him.

What is Law Roach and Zendaya’s relationship?

Law is Zendaya’s longtime stylist and creative partner. They began working together in 2011, when Zendaya was still a Disney Channel teen, and Law was building his reputation in fashion. Over time, their partnership evolved into one of Hollywood’s most recognizable style collaborations. Law has said they made a promise early on to grow in the industry together.

“We made a pinky promise together when I met her when she was 13 that we would, I would do everything to support and to help her grow, and as she grew, she would take me with her, and that's exactly what she did," Law told Entertainment Tonight. "She kept her promise, and I kept my promise to her, and we grew up together."

He also jokes that their dynamic feels like siblings. "She's my annoying little sister sometimes, and I think I'm her annoying big brother sometimes," he quipped. "And you know, it just feels good. Like you said, loyalty in this industry isn't ... you don't see that that often. But it really is just family at this point."

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland really married?

Law remains one of the few people regularly present for Zendaya’s biggest career moments, and he has built a reputation for protecting her image. At the same time, Zendaya and Tom have repeatedly said they want to keep their love life sacred. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,” she told GQ.