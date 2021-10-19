Who Is Lloyd From 'Below Deck Med' Dating? Find Out About His New Girlfriend

It’s fun to watch a reality TV show like Below Deck since it follows the lives of young people working together as staff aboard massive yachts. They have to be able to meet the needs of their demanding clients, but it’s usually worthwhile for them since luxurious vessels get to be their temporary homes for a while.

Plus, they're able to visit some of the most beautiful places one might ever want to travel to. Lloyd Spencer , star of Below Deck Mediterranean , is one of the interesting cast members to keep up with and it looks like he’s dating someone new. Here’s what you should know about his girlfriend.

On Oct. 10, 2021, he posted a series of pictures of his girlfriend spending time with him in Athens, Greece. Going on vacations together is one of the most romantic things new couples can do! Based on what we can tell in the pictures posted on Instagram, they appear to be super cozy and comfortable with each other.

The name of Lloyd’s new girlfriend hasn’t become public knowledge just yet, but we definitely know what she looks like! Couples becoming Instagram official in this day and age is a big deal because it really solidifies that you’re proud of the person you’re dating and are ready to share them with the world. For Lloyd, that’s exactly what happened.

In Season 6 of the show, Lloyd became friends with Mzi Dempers , a cast member who’s been openly supportive of Lloyd's new relationship. In the comment section of Lloyd’s Instagram post, Mzi posted, “So happy for you uncle." These guys aren't actually related but they use the name uncle as a term of endearment. Malia White , another Below Deck star, added a series of red heart emojis to the comment section, letting him know she supports his newfound relationship too.

What is Lloyd’s sexual orientation?

Lloyd's in a relationship with a woman now, but he opened up about his sexuality on Below Deck in the past. He revealed he's bisexual and during his time appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Oct. 4, he explained how “nervous" he was to share the details about his sexual orientation. Now that everyone knows his truth, he said he “couldn’t be any happier with how it’s turned out."

Lloyd has received a lot of support and encouragement from his castmates. Since Lloyd hasn’t come forward with more information about his new mystery woman, it seems we’ll have to wait and see what he’s willing to reveal moving forward. It’s highly likely he’ll continue posting sweet pictures of the two of them together since he's already shared pics of them enjoying their Athens vacation.