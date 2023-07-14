Megan Isn’t Necessarily Here To Break Hearts on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episodes 1-4 of Too Hot to Handle. Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle is about a group of sexy singles who know a thing or two about getting physical on the first date and stirring up drama. But sometimes, we get cast members who are almost too sweet for the reality series. For Season 5, that’s Megan, who says multiple times that she is often the girl men don’t choose, when given the chance to pick between her and someone else.

That’s hard to imagine, since she is on a reality dating show full of similarly ridiculously good-looking people. But her point is proven when Alex does just that when Elys invites him on a date with her. But who is Megan outside of Too Hot to Handle and is she dating anyone now? We did a little digging to get to know Too Hot to Handle’s Season 5 sweetheart.

Who is Megan from ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5?

Like many of her co-stars, Megan works in modeling outside of Too Hot to Handle. Her Instagram is full of professional photos and Instagram Stories detailing different modeling shoots. She also has more than 15,000 followers and she’s verified, so she definitely had a fan base of sorts before she was cast on the Netflix reality show.

Megan is from England, as are some of her co-stars, and she seems to do a bit of traveling, judging by social media. She has photos from places like Dubai and Spain. She also seems to value her family and friends greatly, which makes sense, given the fact that Megan is one of the more heartwarming personalities in Season 5.

But we mean that in the best way. Although Megan says she “loves boys a lot” in her intro package, there’s something a bit softer about her than the other contestants. She seems to fall for Alex right away as they share a bed together. And when he breaks things off to pursue Elys, Megan is heartbroken. Clearly, she’s here for a little more than hookups. Right now, however, it doesn't look like she's dating anyone outside of the show.

Megan gets her heart broken early on in ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

When Alex breaks things off with Megan and she has to learn about it from one of the other women, she considers leaving. She says that she is often overlooked when a guy has the chance to pick someone else over her. And, thanks to Alex, that’s what happens to her in Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle.