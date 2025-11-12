Who Is Michael Wolff, and How Is He Connected to the Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Michael Wolff is a highly successful journalist and author who has worked for some of the most recognized outlets in media By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 12 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Years after his death, Jeffrey Epstein and the much-talked-about files that contain the names and explicit details of his long-documented sex trafficking continue to be front-page news.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Michael Wolff, whose 2018 book on Epstein associate Donald Trump sparked an ongoing feud, is at the center of fresh headlines following the release of recent release of Epstein’s emails that further implicate Trump.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Michael Wolff?

Michael Wolff is a highly successful journalist who has worked for some of the most recognized outlets in media, including USA Today, The Hollywood Reporter, New York Magazine, and Vanity Fair. He is also an author of multiple books, with his most talked-about work being the 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, an unflinching and in-depth look at Trump’s first presidential term and the ongoing chaos and disorder that surrounded it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Two other books on Trump followed, 2021’s Landslide: The Final Days of Trump’s Presidency and All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America in 2025.

Michael was mentioned in the November 2025 release of new emails from Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, Democrats from the House Oversight Committee released new emails from Epstein that mention Trump multiple times — including an email exchange between Epstein and Wolff. One of the emails contains a 2011 exchange between Epstein and his currently imprisoned accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Epstein said Trump "spent hours at [Epstein's] house" with one of Epstein's sex trafficking victims and that Trump “has never once been mentioned.”

Article continues below advertisement

In an additional email, sent in 2019 to Wolff, Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." A December 2015 email between Epstein and Wolff revealed the discussion between the two when the journalist informed Epstein that CNN would be questioning Trump that day about their long-time relationship.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Epstein wrote back and asked Wolff what answer he would craft for Trump. "I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff wrote in part. “If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

Following the release of Epstein’s emails, the White House offered an official statement.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per The Hill. “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” her statement continued.