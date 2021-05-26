Miles Teller Spent a Lot of Time With His Wife, Keleigh, in Quarantine

Actor Miles Teller has a busy 2021 planned. Since garnering attention for his roles in films like Whiplash, Fantastic Four, and the Divergent series, the actor seemed to take a recent break from being in front of the camera. But this year alone, he's slated to appear in four motion pictures, starting with Top Gun: Maverick as Bradley Bradshaw.

This is the most we've seen from the actor in a long time, but that's probably because his personal life has been pretty busy. Who is Miles dating, and is he married?