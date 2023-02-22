Home > Television > A Million Little Things Source: ABC Danny’s Past Love Interest Milo Is Returning to ‘A Million Little Things’ — Who Is He? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 22 2023, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

The fifth and final installment of A Million Little Things is in full swing, and fans aren’t ready for the touching series to end. However, the last season of the ABC drama won’t disappoint. According to series creator DJ Nash, Season 5 of A Million Little Things will feature multiple deaths and the return of several beloved characters.

Not only are Stephanie Szostak’s Delilah Dixon and Ron Livingston’s Jon Dixon returning, but so is one of Danny Dixon’s past love interests, Milo (Emrik Lopez). So, who is he, exactly?

Source: ABC Chance Hurtsfield as Danny (left) and Emrik Lopez as Milo (right)

Who is Milo on ‘A Million Little Things’?

Milo is a minor character in the ABC drama series A Million Little Things. His character first appeared in Season 3, Episode 17, “Justice: Part 1,” and went on to star in five more episodes throughout the third and fourth seasons. When we first meet Milo in Season 3, we learn that he came out at 9 and is one year older than Danny Dixon (Chance Hurstfield).

Throughout the series, Milo is one of Danny’s love interests. However, Gary wasn’t entirely supportive of their relationship because Milo cheated on Danny while they were together the first time around. In Season 4, Episode 13, “Fresh Start,” Gary tries to convince Danny to break up with Milo.

When Milo overhears Gary telling his boyfriend to dump him from the bathroom, he storms off and later tells Danny that he overheard their conversation. The last episode Milo appeared in was Season 4, Episode 15, “Fingers Crossed.”

Emrik Lopez plays Milo on 'A Million Little Things.'

Emrik Lopez is a Canadian-Chilean actor who plays Milo in the drama series A Million Little Things. In 2019, he appeared in the fantasy series The Magicians as 14-year-old Eliot. Aside from television acting, Emrik is a pianist and avid world traveler.

On Instagram, he’s shared videos of himself playing the piano, photos of his hikes in British Columbia, behind-the-scenes content from A Million Little Things, and more. In September 2021, the teenage actor shared a sweet photo of himself with 16-year-old A Million Little Things co-star Chance Hurstfield.

“THIS GUY! A snap from our first day on set together filming the S3 finale. So excited to be back making #DannyDixon smile in the S4 opener,” Emrik wrote on Instagram. “Had a blast with the talented @officialchanceh, cast and crew. What a start to s4!!”

Milo will reappear in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5.

Source: ABC Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon on 'A Million Little Things'

In the series’ fifth and final season, Emrik Lopez’s character Milo is coming back. During Episode 3, “In the Room,” Danny’s on-again, off-again love interest will reappear. However, ABC has yet to reveal the circumstances of their reunion.