Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Fans Think Monay on 'Claim to Fame' Is Related to Steve Harvey, We Aren't Convinced 'Claim to Fame' is on Season 2 and has brought us even more nepo babies to fall in love with. So, who is Monay? Here's what we know. By Alex West Jul. 3 2023, Published 10:50 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Claim to Fame. On Claim to Fame, nepotism babies from across a variety of industries are brought together. However, their unity only lasts so long because this is a game show. The goal of the show is to uncover who's related to which actual celebrity. Through hints, challenges, and even some alliances, the truth gets unraveled.

Article continues below advertisement

If their identity is officially "guessed," then they get sent home. So, even though they have to give clues, they need to find ways to be cryptic about it. Monay could be related to a lot of different celebrities. Fans are having to think a little harder about this one. Who is Monay? Here's what we know.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

The show kicked off with a simple little game that we all know: two truths and a lie. The pseudo-stars had to introduce themselves and their famous relative by saying two true facts and one total lie. Monay was pretty sneaky about hers. She kept all three points rather vague.

Monay told the others about her relative, saying: The relative is her father. He has won an Emmy. In fact, it's the biggest award he has ever received. He is an athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

It's also totally possible that the lie is number 1 ... that the relationship is through parenthood. It's possible to have both an Emmy and be an athlete. When most people think of Emmys, they think of the arts. After all, the awards are specifically about television. However, acting isn't the only part of television and there are awards that encapsulate sports too.

Source: ABC

The Sports Emmy Awards have a wide range of categories. From sports commentators to programming, there are plenty of Emmys that Monay's potential relative could have. If Monay's relative was an athlete, at least at some point, could they have gone into commentating or even doing some behind-the-scenes productions for sports specials? It's definitely a possibility. She also said that he has been on television for a long time.

Article continues below advertisement

Carly Reeves, who has been revealed to be Tom Hanks's niece, pointed out one hint. On the clue wall, it says "Family is Everything." She thought this could be alluding to Steve Harvey, who is the host of Family Feud. After all, he has won multiple Emmys.

Article continues below advertisement

The clue wall also gave us some other possibilities. There's a football and baseball mitt, which are both pretty self explanatory. However, there's also a horse, which could represent a jockey. There's also a chance someone's relative is a race car driver since there is a steering wheel. Does any of this apply to Monay? It's hard to say.