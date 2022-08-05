Season 1 of 'The Sandman' Introduces Someone Named Nada — Who Is She in the Comics?

Spoiler alert: This article contains The Sandman spoilers for both the Netflix show and the comics.

The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has finally arrived on Netflix. The series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of the dreaming world who must restore his kingdom after being imprisoned by human cultists for more than a century. His journey to reclaim his lost powers takes him across the waking world where he encounters several supernatural threats. He also finds himself traveling to the depths of Hell. Here, he encounters a woman named Nada (Deborah Oyelade).