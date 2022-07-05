Michael Jordan Will Grace the Cover of 'NBA 2K23' — Details
While it may feel as though NBA 2K22 was released not that long ago, the franchise is gearing up for the newest annual title's release. NBA 2K23 is set to release this year, and after much anticipation, we finally have an idea of who is on the cover of the upcoming title.
On July 5, the game's developers revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan will be on the cover some editions of the game, making this his third NBA 2K game that he will be on the front of.
Here's what we know about the upcoming game so far.
What is the release date for 'NBA 2K23'? Here's what we know about the upcoming game.
The next installment of the annual basketball video game is set to release right on schedule during the fourth quarter of the year. Fans of the franchise will be able to dive into a new play experience when NBA 2K23 releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Sept. 9.
While Michael will be on the cover of some of the editions of the game, it's currently not clear who will don the cover of the standard edition of NBA 2K23.
There will be a couple of different editions of the game that will release on this date. One is the Michael Jordan edition, prominently featuring this year's cover star as he returns to the popular franchise, while the other is just the standard NBA 2K23 game.
This is the first time that Michael Jordan has graced the cover of an NBA game since NBA 2K11 and NBA 2K12 — and both of these games were considered some of the greatest in the franchise to date.
This upcoming title will also mark the return of the Jordan Challenges. The original 10 challenges that were featured in previous renditions of the game will reportedly be overhauled and redone for NBA 2K23 and add five more to the list, all marking various high points in Michael's career.
"NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan's greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history," the press release for the game reads, per GamesRadar.
When will preorder for 'NBA 2K23' be available?
If you're looking to place your order for the upcoming NBA 2K23 ahead of time and ensure you're one of the first to be able to play the game, you'll be happy to know that there's plenty of time before the game's release to preorder the game. NBA 2K23 will be available for preorders starting July 7, meaning players will have two months before the game's release date to secure themselves a copy of the upcoming game.
At this time, there is no word on whether or not certain retailers will be offering bonuses or additional content for preordering from their website, as these items aren't usually revealed until after the initial preorder has gone live.