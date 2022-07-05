Michael Jordan Will Grace the Cover of 'NBA 2K23' — Details

While it may feel as though NBA 2K22 was released not that long ago, the franchise is gearing up for the newest annual title's release. NBA 2K23 is set to release this year, and after much anticipation, we finally have an idea of who is on the cover of the upcoming title.

On July 5, the game's developers revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan will be on the cover some editions of the game, making this his third NBA 2K game that he will be on the front of.

Here's what we know about the upcoming game so far.