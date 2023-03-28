Home > Television > Reality TV Source: NBC Which Celebrities Will Appear on ‘That’s My Jam’ Tonight? Meet the Four New Star-Studded Guests By Haylee Thorson Mar. 28 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Season 2 of That’s My Jam debuted on March 7, and the line-up of A-list talent has not disappointed. The Jimmy Fallon-hosted musical game show’s premiere started strong with guest stars Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels, Jason Derulo, and Nicole Scherzinger, and will feature the likes of Chloe & Halle Bailey, Chance the Rapper, Kesha, and more in upcoming episodes. So, which four celebrities will appear in the Mar. 28 episode of That’s My Jam? We have the details!

In tonight’s episode, airing March 28 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC, That’s My Jam’s new faces include John Stamos, Quinta Brunson, Craig Robinson, and Taraji P. Henson. In preparation for their musical showdown, read on for more information about each of tonight’s guest stars.

John Stamos

Source: NBC

Full House alum John is in the house during the March 28 episode of That’s My Jam! The 59-year-old actor may be best known for playing Uncle Jesse in the beloved ‘90s sitcom, but did you know he has a musical side? Glee fans may remember John’s stint on the musical comedy-drama as dentist Carl Howell, but his talent runs deeper. From drumming for The Beach Boys to performing on Broadway to starting his band “Destiny,” the actor/musician is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Quinta Brunson

Source: NBC

Abbott Elementary creator, executive producer, and star Quinta is another highly accomplished celebrity appearing in the March 28 episode of That’s My Jam. The 33-year-old Philadelphia native is a stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles who made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations in comedy categories within the same year. In 2022, Quinta won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Craig Robinson

Source: NBC

Comedy fans may recognize Craig from his appearances in film and television series such as The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, and more. However, the 51-year-old’s expertise extends beyond acting. From stand-up comedy to reality television hosting to music, Craig is a man of many talents. In the past, The Office alum performed with Jerry Minor in the musical comedy duo “L. Witherspoon & Chucky” and performed with his band “The Nasty Delicious.”

Taraji P. Henson

Source: NBC

52-year-old actress Taraji has had an extensive film and television career since debuting in 2001. From her breakout role in Baby Boy to her Academy Award-nominated performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Taraji’s Hollywood prestige has increased with time.