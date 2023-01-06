Renfield of 'Dracula' Fame Is Getting His Own Feature-Length Film

Renfield suffers from delusions that, by eating living creatures such as bugs or beetles, he will attain their life forces for himself. Count Dracula coerces him to become his servant by sending insects to him at the asylum, promising that if Renfield worships him, he will make Renfield immortal with a lifetime supply of creatures to eat. Dracula's vampire powers allow him to assume control over animals such as rats, bats, and spiders.