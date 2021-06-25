Now That 'Conan' Is Over, There's Only One Daily Late-Night Talk Show on Cable

As of now, TBS hasn't announced what will be replacing Conan or if someone else has already lined up to take the show's spot. For now, the network's schedule says that a few half-hour shows will fill the space. An episode of Rick and Morty followed by Tuca & Bertie will air at 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, for example.

But that lineup isn't consistent just yet. The following day, episodes of The Big Bang Theory and The Cube are airing in Conan's former spot. It's unclear if that will change or when that change would happen.

But it's possible that TBS might not replace Conan at all. A November 2020 article from Deadline says that late-night talk shows on cable may be seeing their final days.