Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube SSSniperWolf Is Currently Single — but Things With Her Ex Are Messy SSSniperWolf has a platform of more than 34 million subscribers on YouTube — and despite claims, she's never actually been married. By Sara Belcher Oct. 17 2023, Published 7:10 p.m. ET Source: SSSniperwolf via Instagram

The Gist: SSSniperWolf was in a public relationship with Evan "Sausage" Young for nine years.

The pair were never officially married, though their split does not seem to be an amicable one.

SSSniperWolf is not currently linked to anyone romantically.

Article continues below advertisement

With a great audience comes great influence — though some have been calling for Alia "SSSniperWolf" Shelesh to be deplatformed following her feud with fellow creator JacksFilms. Lia has reportedly doxxed JacksFilms, showing up at his house while he was streaming and sharing his address with her followers. Though she has more than 34 million subscribers on YouTube, her viewers are calling for her to apologize or step down following the controversy.

Throughout her time on the internet, Lia has avoided plenty of scandals, including reports of transphobic comments and some with an alleged ex-husband. Who is Lia's ex-husband — or does she even have one?

Article continues below advertisement

Does SSSniperWolf have a husband? Details on her romantic partners.

Throughout her long career on the internet, Lia has never actually been married, despite some fans confusing her partners as her husband. At this time, it seems as though Lia is single, though any romantic partners she may have could be strictly offline, as she was previously in a very public relationship that started not long after she began making content on YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

Lia share that she and Evan "Sausage" have officially split.

Lia has never officially had a "husband," but many confuse fellow content creator Evan Sausage as her betrothed, as the pair were together for nine years. Lia and Evan initially began dating in 2014, and as their relationship continued they began creating content together, posting across both of their channels. Though it's not entirely clear how stead the couple were throughout their relationship, they faced breakup rumors in 2022.

well after 9 years things didn't work out lol https://t.co/NLfU5rWR2p — Lia (@sssniperwolf) June 6, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the breakup rumors was the running jab from viewers that Lia was completely out of Evan's league. Viewers would often comment on their relationship, inquiring how they came to be together. In June 2023, Lia finally addressed the comments shading the relationship while confirming their split. In a quote tweet of a photo of the couple saying "I still don't know how he pulled her," Lia made it clear things with Evan were over.

"Well after nine years things didn't work out lol," she wrote. Lia continued to pull no punches in the replies, clapping back at a follower who claimed to look like Evan "that's not a flex."

Article continues below advertisement

It's not entirely clear what brought about the end of their relationship, as neither Lia nor Evan have addressed their split in the time since, but it's clear that whatever happened, they didn't end on particularly amicable terms. There have also been rumors of a lawsuit between the two parties, alleging that Evan curated and scripted much of the reaction content on her channel, though those reports have not been confirmed.

Does SSSniperWolf have an OnlyFans?