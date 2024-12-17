Only a Handful of 'The Sound of Music' Cast Members Are Still With Us Today As of 2024, only seven 'The Sound of Music' cast members are still alive. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: 20th Century Studios

If you can believe it, nearly 60 years have passed since the release of the beloved musical The Sound of Music. The film, which hit theaters in March 1965, went on to become one of the most successful movies in history.

As the 60th anniversary approaches, it's the perfect time to reflect on the iconic cast and take a look at which actors are still with us in December 2024.

Julie Andrews

Source: 20th Century Studios

Since her iconic role as the leading lady in The Sound of Music, Dame Julie Andrews has built an extraordinary career. She's also earned a remarkable array of accolades along the way, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and three Tony Award nominations.

Beyond The Sound of Music, Julie has become widely recognized for her roles in projects like the Princess Diaries films, Enchanted, Eloise, the Shrek franchise, the Despicable Me series, and Bridgerton. A true multi-talent, Julie Andrews is beloved not only for her legendary voice but also for her work as an author, having penned several memoirs and children's books. In addition to her professional achievements, she is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Nicholas Hammond

Source: 20th Century Studios

Nicholas Hammond's career skyrocketed after The Sound of Music, and he has since enjoyed a remarkable six-decade-long acting journey. He was the first actor to portray Peter Parker in live-action and continued to play the friendly neighborhood superhero in three TV movies throughout the late '70s. His most recent film appearance was in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 2019 dramedy Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Hammond has also made his mark as a director and writer. He penned the 1998 miniseries A Difficult Woman and the 1999 drama Secret Men's Business. He also co-wrote and directed the play Lying Cheating Bastard alongside magician James Galea.

Duane Chase

Source: 20th Century Studios

Although he played a memorable role in one of the greatest musical films of all time, The Sound of Music, Duane Chase didn't pursue a career in Hollywood. In fact, it remains his only officially credited film role, though he landed two uncredited roles later in life.

In the summer of 1969, he joined the United States Forest Service. He went on to attend college, earning a B.S. in geology in 1976, followed by a master's degree in the field. Since then, Duane Chase has settled in Washington, where he works in wildlife and forestry conservation. Duane is married to Petra Maria, a registered nurse from Germany.

Angela Cartwright

Source: 20th Century Studios

English-born actress Angela Cartwright has had a varied acting career, with notable roles as Linda Williams on the long-running The Danny Thomas Show and Penny Robinson in the iconic 1960s series Lost in Space. She's arguably best known for The Sound of Music, though! In addition to acting, Angela is a talented photographer and writer, having contributed to over 14 books and zines throughout her career. She married Steve Gullion in 1976, and the couple has two children.

Debbie Turner

Source: 20th Century Studios

As it turns out, The Sound of Music still stands as Debbie Turner's only major role on screen. After the film's release, she stepped away from acting and returned to school. Her only other film credit is a brief appearance as a party guest in the 1979 movie North Dallas Forty. In 1985, Debbie relocated to Minnesota, where she raised her children with her husband, Rick. Although she's not actively involved in the film industry, she frequently visits her The Sound of Music castmates.

Kym Karath

Source: 20th Century Studios

Following the success of The Sound of Music, Kym Karath landed various TV roles. She guest-starred on Lost in Space and even starred in The Brady Bunch, Family Affair, The Waltons, and All My Children. However, her experience in Hollywood took a darker turn as she became a target of the industry's exploitative casting practices. In a 2023 interview with Fox News, Kym shared that when she "hit puberty, I was quite developed for my age," and sadly, this attracted the attention of many "horrible people."

Kym recalled that her parents, deeply "terrified" for her, urged her to shift her focus from acting to her education. She eventually graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in humanities. Kym married Philippe L'Equilbec in 1985, and they had a son before divorcing in 2005. She later married Jeff Apple in 2016.

Daniel Truhitte

Source: 20th Century Studios