John Henson Loves Going Off-Leash as ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Host

Hall told TheWrap this month that she and her HBC costars are friends off-camera, too. “You have to work together and the audience can see through if there’s any kind of tension,” she said. “So one of the things that — and I’m not saying I take it upon myself — but I make sure that outside of working, we’re doing things together. We’re eating out, we’re having game night, we’re doing other stuff. So that when you see us on camera, it’s an extension of the things that we have done outside of work.”