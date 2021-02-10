Who Is the Tulip on 'The Masked Dancer'? Here Are the Clues Provided so Far

On Dec. 27, The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX —and it's already generating tons of buzz (and plenty of theories).

And because what makes the Masked shows fun is guessing which celebs are in the costumes, we're already obsessing over who's in that Tulip getup. People already have their guesses, which range from Britney Spears (she does love flowers!) to Maddie Ziegler. Here's all the information on Tulip we have so far.