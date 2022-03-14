Kenny's Death Continues to Be a Sore Subject for Many 'Killing Eve' Fans

Kenny's death drives Carolyn and her daughter, Geraldine (Gemma Whelan), even further apart. Carolyn ultimately advises her daughter to find an alternative form of accommodation, preferably far away from the family apartment.

"I still think one of the funniest moments of Season 3 was Carolyn opening up her notebook knowing full well she had written nothing and telling Geraldine, 'Dear Geraldine, I think it’s time you left.' @KillingEve #ChillingEve #KillingEve," tweeted @OiMeatheadd.