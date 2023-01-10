Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Who Killed Agent Nazan Abbasi in Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope'? Niousha Noor Teases Major Clue (EXCLUSIVE) By Gabrielle Bernardini Jan. 10 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This story contains major spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's latest drama series Kaleidoscope follows a crew of thieves as they attempt to crack the world's more secure vault in New York City and steal billions of dollars in unsecured bonds. But, can this masterful group truly trust one another? Unlike other heist movies, this anthology series is told in a nonlinear fashion and each episode will put the viewer at a different moment in time — years before the heist, weeks leading up to the big event, the actual heist, and six months following it.

The Kaleidoscope episodes are meant to be watched not in sequential order, providing viewers with the climax of the story — aka the heist — at the very end. With so many clues embedded throughout each episode and its 25-year time period, it's very easy to miss key clues that will connect storylines in the show. In the "Pink" episode, which takes place six months after the heist, FBI agent Nazan Abbasi suddenly drops dead on the streets of New York.

So, who killed Nazan in Kaleidoscope? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Niousha Noor dished on the major clue fans may have missed about the identity of her killer.

Who killed agent Nazan Abbassi in 'Kaleidoscope'? Niousha Noor dishes on her character's shocking death.

For Agent Abbassi, taking down this crew of criminals, specifically Ava Mercer, is personal. Seven years before the heist, Nazan questioned Ava at her home but appeared intoxicated while on the job. Viewers later find out that Ava filed a complaint against the federal agent, which resulted in Nazan being busted for using narcotics and getting kicked off the force. Additionally, the agent lost custody of her son.

Fast forward to the weeks leading up to the heist, Nazan is back at work and hears about a robbery case in which Ava's fingerprint was found on the gun shell casing, therefore igniting a flame inside the agent. She begins to investigate Ava and the jewelry heist further, which eventually leads her to discover the crew that Ava is working with. The crew of thieves is attempting to steal billions of dollars from "the triplets," a trio of extremely wealthy people.

In the "White" episode, viewers finally find out that Ray's daughter Hannah secretly intercepted the bonds and made her own plan to give the money back to the triplets under the guise that the bonds were still missing. The triplets collected the insurance on the bonds and Hannah got one over on her dad's former partner Roger Salas, as well as protected her father from the wrath of these three powerful people.

Six months after the heist, Nazan can't stop looking into the missing bonds, the triplets, and the entire crew. At the end of "Pink," the agent is seen walking across the street and simply collapses.

"That's the moment where when I read the script, I was like, 'Wait, what's happened to me?'" Niousha told us. "So I didn't know. I think I called [show creator Eric Garcia] and I was like, 'Did I die?'" The actress explained to us that Eric told her there was a major clue in "Blue" about how she died.

