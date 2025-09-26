College Football Fans Can't Get Enough of Pudge the Cat — Meet His Owner! "Pudge has been a beam of light in my grey Tennessee sky." By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 26 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Every time a new college football season starts, fans are excited for the return of their favorite team. Beyond what is accomplished on the field, any team needs to find new ways to keep its fans engaged with its quest for glory.

The Bowling Green Falcons know how to change the game in order to improve their image. The team has the internet in a frenzy thanks to the introduction of Pudge the Cat. The adorable creature has a distinct appearance that makes people fall in love with him. So, who owns Pudge the Cat? Here's what we know about the person who takes care of the internet's favorite football feline.

Who owns Pudge the Cat?

According to ESPN, Bowling Green's starting long-snapper, George Carlson, is Pudge the Cat's owner. The young player had no idea his exotic shorthair feline would become an internet sensation thanks to its unique look. Pudge is now a staple of Bowling Green's online presentation. Every week, before a game, the team shares images or videos of the cat on their social media profiles. The posts quickly go viral, reaffirming Pudge's popularity every week.

Pudge's popularity goes beyond the ideas the Falcons come up with. During the team's game against the University of Louisville Cardinals, the cat received his own locker room. The improvised space included treats, a comfortable bed, and everything Pudge might require during a visit.

"This is why the internet is fantastic. Love me some Pudge," before another added, "How do I apply to be on the @unclepudgy security team?" A third chimed in, "Pudge has been a beam of light in my grey Tennessee sky."

Pudge was featured on EA's 'College Football 25' alongside his owner.

George's name was thrown into the spotlight thanks to Pudge. The player is enjoying all the love sent towards his cat, and revealed how he got so popular. "I brought him into practice where a player had a big injury and everyone was kind of sad and I wanted to bring morale up so I brought him in," he shared in an interview. "The rest is history."

Pudge's popularity has allowed him to receive plenty of gifts. The pet was even featured on EA's College Football 25, according to ESPN. In the video game, Pudge's ultimate team card provided toughness to players. The lovable feline was also awarded with care packages from Temptations and Purina, some of the best animal food brands in the world.