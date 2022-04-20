"I know you see, somehow the world will change for me," Miranda Cosgrove sang in the original iCarly theme song circa 2007. Little did she know, things wouldn't change that much 14 years later, as the Nickelodeon series was rebooted for Paramount Plus in 2021.

Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor), as well as Carly's somewhat-neurotic BFF, Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), are back to give their once-hit web series (you know the one) another shot. Honestly, spaghetti tacos have a special place in our hearts.