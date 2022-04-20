'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 DetailsBy Bianca Piazza
Apr. 20 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Disney Channel's groundbreaking animated series The Proud Family got the reboot treatment in 2022 with the arrival of Bruce Wayne Smith's Disney Plus series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. While the cartoon is rated TV-Y7, adults who grew up in the early-2000s will appreciate the nostalgia, as a majority of the OG voice actors have returned — including Kyla Pratt (Dr. Dolittle), Karen Malina White (Malcolm & Eddie), and Paula Jai Parker (A House Divided), among others.
A whopping 20 years later, the new series continues the adventures of California-based Black teen Penny Proud, who's freshly 14, and her offbeat group of friends. Along with battling the blue-hued bullying trio of Gross Sisters at school, Penny struggles to live her best life under her overbearing-yet-well-meaning father, Oscar's (Tommy Davidson), roof. Thankfully, her mother, Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), is much more easy-going.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder also offers hints of modern "woke" issues, as Penny's new teen neighbors — self-righteous activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer) and her gamer bother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins (Artist “A Boogie” Dubose) — have two gay adoptive fathers, naturally voiced by Billy Porter (Pose) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek). Not only that, but EJ Johnson's (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) androgynous and queer character, Michael, is described as being a “non-conforming trendsetter." This is what we love to see. So, will the progressive reboot get a Season 2?
Will Disney Plus's 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' get renewed for Season 2?
"You and me, we'll always be tight. Family every day and every night," Joyce Wrice sweetly sings in the series' theme song. Fans will be able to scream-sing the familiar theme song once again, as The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has officially been renewed for Season 2! And it'll be "even louder" and "even prouder."
According to Entertainment Tonight, Disney announced that the reboot already began Season 2 production. And considering renowned Season 1 guest stars like Lizzo (Hustlers), Jaden Smith (The Pursuit of Happyness), and Lena Waithe (Twenties) garnered much buzz, Season 2 will welcome some equally-incredible guest stars.
The upcoming sophomore season will feature Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane), Normani, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez, Holly Robinson Peete (Morning Show Mysteries), Storm Reid (Euphoria), and Courtney B. Vance (Uncorked), and Liana Mendoza (Zane's Sex Chronicles), as reported by Deadline.
But, according to E!, perhaps the most unexpected guest star of the bunch has to be Maury Povich, whose polarizing eponymous talk show will soon end after 31 years on the air. We're not sure who he'll voice, but we certainly hope there's a "you are NOT the father" joke thrown into the script.
With genuine heart, relatability, and its "unapologetically Black" storylines, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder deserves its celebrated Season 2 renewal.
Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently streaming on Disney Plus. The release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.